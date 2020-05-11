Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka forms task force to woo companies looking to move manufacturing facilities out of China

The Karnataka Government on Monday constituted a Special Investment Task Force to woo "disenchanted" multinational companies looking to shift their manufacturing bases away from China in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:35 IST
Karnataka forms task force to woo companies looking to move manufacturing facilities out of China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Government on Monday constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to woo "disenchanted" multinational companies looking to shift their manufacturing bases away from China in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The committee will be headed by state Chief Secretary.

The members include Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Finance Department; Principal Secretary to Government (MSME & Mines), Commerce & Industries Department; Commissioner of Commercial Taxes; Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries & Commerce Department, who will also be Member-Convener; and two nominees from among Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korean Chamber of Commerce and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). There will be two nominees from among Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and US-India Business Council (USIBC).

There will be nominees from Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) and one nominee from Enterprise of Singapore. Other members include one representative each from companies of Japan, Korea, US, Taiwan, France and Germany in Karnataka. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Goa to develop SOP for tourists soon, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa will soon develop its own standard operating procedure SOP for tourists visiting the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. After attending the video conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers o...

With longer shifts, fewer workers can run factory operations; infection risks will be lower: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta on Monday supported states for increasing shift times in factories to 12 hours a day, saying the move will help in restricting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added that aspects li...

Assam corona cases increase to 64

Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Assam on Monday taking the total number of those affected in the northeastern state to 64, including 22 active cases, its Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 2 persons are tested COVID...

Rajasthan CM seeks job guarantee scheme for urban areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA. In a video conference with the prime minister, Gehlot said the lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020