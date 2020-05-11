Navy ship berths, greets new arrival in young mother's family

Left Menu
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST
Kochi, May 11 (PTI): The Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Navy on Monday felicitated a Keralite who delivered a baby boy shortly after her getting off INS Jalashwa which brought 698 Indians back from Maldives where they were stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Navy officials said the SNC representative Lieutenant Commander Remya Savy greeted the parents of the young mother as well her relative, as the COVID-19 protocol prevented physical contact with the passengers.

"Lt Cdr Remya conveyed greetings and best wishes to the extended family on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, SNC, on the new arrival into the family while expressing happiness over the Navy being instrumental in bringing Sonia Jacob to her motherland on 'Mothers Day' and into long cherished motherhood," a defence spokesman said here. The officer later also connected with Sonia and her spouse Shijo, both under institutional quarantine, via video call and congratulated them by wishing the baby health, happiness and long life, he said.

The family members conveyed the gratitude and appreciation of Sonia to the Navy for the care and comfort accorded to her on board the ship. Sonia, working in a hospital in Maldives, delivered the baby at a private hospital.

The woman hails from Eraviperoor village in Pathanamthitta district..

