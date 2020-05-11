COVID-19 count in Nashik touches 689, Malegaon leads with 547

Eighteen people were detectedwith the novel coronavirus infection in Nashik on Monday whilethe reports of five people who died earlier also returnedpositive, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the districtto 689, and the death toll to 33, health officials said

Malegaon leads the count in the district with 547cases while Nashik city accounts for 39 and 82 are from thrtalukas, they said

"Among those who were detected with the infectiontoday are a 5-year-old boy from Lasalgaon and a 10-day-oldgirl from Malegaon," said an official.