Prevent people from walking along rail tracks: Ghaziabad admin to police, public representatives

Prevent people from walking along rail tracks: Ghaziabad admin to police, public representativesPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:25 IST
The Ghaziabad district administration has asked the police and administrative officials to prevent people from walking along tracks in view of the railways resuming passenger services with 15 pairs of trains on select routes from Tuesday
The decision also attains significance since a few days ago 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. All public representatives have also been advised to keep vigil on the railway tracks passing through their areas, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said
If they see movement of people near railway tracks, they have been asked to inform the police, he said.
