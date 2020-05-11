Five more die of virus in Rajasthan as infection count nears 4,000-mark

Rajasthan reported five more coronavirus deaths on Monday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 3,988 with 174 fresh cases. So far, 113 people have died of the infection in the state, with the worst-hit Jaipur alone reporting 59 deaths. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday said two deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Pali while one persons succumbed to the infection in Ajmer.

“As many as 174 fresh cases were reported, including 49 in Udaipur district," he said. Besides Udaipur, 28 cases were reported in Jaipur; 13 in Jodhpur; 12 in Ajmer; 11 in Alwar; nine each in Kota and Nagaur; seven in Sirohi; six in Jalore; five each in Pali and Chittorgarh; four each in Rajsamand; three each in Barmer and Bharatpur; two each in Tonk, Jaisalmer, Dausa and Karauli and one each in Dungarpur and Churu.

He said so far 2,324 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,059 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,551 active cases now, he said..