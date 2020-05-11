Special train for Kerala will leave New Delhi on May 13

The Rajdhani superfast special trains which will run between New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram Central will leave at 11.25 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays starting from May 13. The train having 17 coaches including AC first class - 1, AC 2-tier - 5 and AC 3-tier - 11 will reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.25 pm on the third day.

On return journey, the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.45 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from May 15 and will reach New Delhi at 12.40 am on the third day. Earlier in the day, Indian Railways issued the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from May 12.

These trains will run between New Delhi and some major cities including Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Bengaluru on daily, biweekly, triweekly and weekly basis. (ANI)