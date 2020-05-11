Left Menu
West Bengal reports 5 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 118

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:24 IST
West Bengal recorded five more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 118, according to a health department bulletin on Monday. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kolkata, while North 24 Parganas district accounted for two more, it said.

The state has attributed 72 other deaths to comorbidities -- cases where COVID-19 was incidental. In the last 24 hours, 124 fresh cases of the respiratory infection were reported from the state, which took the total number of active cases to 1,374, the bulletin said, adding, 82 people were discharged from different hospitals after they twice tested negative for the disease.

Till Monday, there were at least 1,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, it stated. Earlier in the day, a woman constable tested positive for the disease and was admitted to a private hospital here.

Meanwhile, to augment the infrastructure for treatment of coronavirus patients, the state's health department on Monday declared the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital as a 'territory-level' COVID-19 hospital..

