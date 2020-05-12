13,000 migrant workers have so far left Pune: Collector

13,000 migrant workers have so far left Pune: CollectorPTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 00:00 IST
Around 13,000 migrant workers have so far left for their respective states and within Maharashtra in special trains and buses from Pune amid the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, a senior district official said on Monday. Pune is the second worst coronavirus-affected city in Maharashtra after Mumbai.
"So far six trains have left from Pune - four for Madhya Pradesh and each one for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand," said Naval Kishore Ram, the district collector. He said so far around 13,000 migrant workers have left for their respective states and districts within Maharashtra by trains and buses from Pune.
Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said besides six trains from Pune, one Tamil Nadu-bound train left from Solapur and another one for Jabalpur from Kolhapur. More than 2,000 migrant workers were accommodated in these trains, he said.
Mhaisekar added that there are still around 77,000 people in the Pune division who want to go back to their native places. "However, since industrial activities are gradually commencing in western Maharashtra, many of them are opting to stay back," he said.
