Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 03:21 IST
4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar
Srinanagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.

"A group of 4 including Doctor & a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip to screening staff at TRC on arrival from Delhi. One tested positive. Prompt action by the surveillance team. FIR for violation of SOP. Premises sealed. Unfortunate," Choudhary tweeted.

Till now, a total of 861 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, of which 383 people have recovered/migrated and nine people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

The White House on Monday directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trumps administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration of...

Qatar to reopen money exchange services on Tuesday

Qatar will allow money exchange service offices to reopen with mandatory precautionary measures as of May 12, state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.The decision by the ministry of commerce and industry will meet public needs in a manner...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday his campaign and the party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The fundrais...

'MPCC has borne train fare of over 27,000 migrant labourers'

Acting on Congress interim president Soni Gandhis announcement to send migrant labourers to their native states free of cost, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC on Monday said that till now 27,865 people have been sent to their hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020