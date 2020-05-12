Left Menu
2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today: J-K administration

2G mobile data services will be restored in Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 12-05-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 04:57 IST
2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today: J-K administration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

2G mobile data services will be restored in Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. "Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The internet speed shall, however, remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12," the J-K administration said in an order.

Internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on Monday directed immediate setting up of a high powered committee, to be headed by the MHA Secretary, to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court ordered to constitute a committee of secretaries from the Centre and the Union Territory, headed by the MHA Secretary and also comprising the Secretary of Ministry of Communication and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter The court was hearing various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir claiming that the 2G internet services are not sufficient enough to conduct education and other services amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

