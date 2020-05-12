Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:49 IST
Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car

A migrant labourer was killed while another was seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said. A group of migrant labourers told the police that they were headed towards their native village in Bihar's Purnia district from Punjab's Ludhiana on foot when the incident occurred.

The driver of the car fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident, the police said, adding that they have got inputs about the vehicle and the driver would be nabbed soon. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (25) while the injured labourer was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment, they said.

One of the labourers, who was part of the group, said around a dozen of them had commenced the journey on foot from Ludhiana two days ago as they were not able to register themselves for boarding one of the special trains of the Indian Railways. The railways is running "Shramik" trains from various places for migrant labourers who want to go back to their native states.

One of the labourers said they decided to go back to their village in Bihar as the owner of the factory where they worked removed them from their jobs and there was no arrangement for their accommodation or food. After the post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased will be kept in the mortuary at the civil hospital, the police said, adding that his relatives were being informed.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite,...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed....

In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province. One of the students, identified as Jahanzeb, is a student of the Lasbela Un...

Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Operations at both Manesar and Gurugram fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020