2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:59 IST
2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi

Two migrant workers who recently returned from Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. They said the two are aged 35 and 20, and arrived here on May 9 in a private vehicle from Gujarat, where they worked at a steel factory. The two are residents of Saidikhel locality under Shahabad town. After they arrived here, they developed symptoms of coronavirus and reported to a hospital for check-up.

Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Singh said their swab samples were sent for testing and the report was received on Monday. Their test reports have returned positive, the ADM said on Tuesday, adding they have been shifted to a COVID hospital here. With these fresh reports, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district reached to six, two of whom have recovered, he added.

