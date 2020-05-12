Special train with 1,000 migrant workers reaches J-K's Udhampur from Bengaluru
A Shramik special train brought back around 1,000 migrant workers to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir from Bengaluru on Tuesday.ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:46 IST
A Shramik special train brought back around 1,000 migrant workers to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir from Bengaluru on Tuesday. This train ferrying migrants had departed from Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara railway station on May 10 and arrived at Udhampur today.
In Shramik special trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before passengers board the train. The Shramik special trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places.(ANI)
