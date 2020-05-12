Left Menu
Ajit Jogi very critical, doctors start 'audio therapy'

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:54 IST
Ajit Jogi very critical, doctors start 'audio therapy'

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's condition is "very critical" and he continues to be on a ventilator support, doctors said on Tuesday. With neurological activities of Jogi, 74, "almost nil" and he remaining in coma, doctors have started "audio therapy" by making him listen to his favourite songs on earphones.

Jogi was admitted in Shree Narayana Hospital on May 9 after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest. As per doctors, a sweet tamarind seed had got stuck in Jogi's windpipe. "The condition of Jogi remained very critical and he is still in coma," said Dr Sunil Khemka, Medical Director of the hospital.

"His neurological activities are almost nil. Doctors are making all efforts to revive his brain activity. We have also started giving him an 'audio therapy' by making him listen to his favourite songs through earphones, but so far our efforts yielded no success," he said. Functioning of Jogi's heart, blood pressure and urine output remained under control, he added.

Meanwhile, nursing staff at the hospital prayed for speedy recovery of Jogi as part of the International Nurses Day on Tuesday, Dr Khemka said. A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Jogi, the incumbent MLA from Marwahi seat, parted ways with the Congress in 2016 and formed his outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J)..

