Two of family killed in road accident while returning to Jaunpur in auto-rickshaw

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:32 IST
Two members of a family were killed and three sustained serious injuries in Fatehpur when they were returning to Jaunpur from Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw and were hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday, police said. Khaga Police Station SHO Satyendra Singh said that the accident took place in the morning near Mahicha Mandir police outpost.

"Due to the lockdown, a family of migrant labourers was returning from Mumbai to their home district Jaunpur, when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Labourer Sanju Yadav (33) and 6-year-old daughter Nandini died, while three people sustained injuries. The injured have been hospitalised, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem," Singh said. He said a case has been registered in this regard, and efforts are on to nab the vehicle and its driver, adding that their family members have been informed about the accident.

Meanwhile, in Rae Bareli, a 25-year-old migrant labourer hailing from Bihar's Gaya district died in Harchandpur area of the district on Monday after being hit by a car, police said. SHO Harchandpur Anil Kumar Singh said, "Shiv Kumar Das was returning to his hometown from Bulandshahr, where he worked as a labourer, when he was hit by a car near Didauli. Police took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent to his hometown with two police jawans." A case has been registered against the driver of the car following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Das, a friend of the deceased, police said.

