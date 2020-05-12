Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included migrant labourers, students and patients who had gone to the Karnataka capital for treatment before the imposition of the lockdown, Bankura District Magistrate Arun Prasad said. The 22-coach train departed from Bengaluru on May 10 and reached here after a two-day journey.

After alighting at the Bankura Railway Station, the passengers, including women and children, were subjected to health check-up and given refreshments by the district administration, Prasad said. At least 100 state-run buses have been deployed to transport the returnees to their hometowns in Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Birbhum, Malda and Murshidabad districts, he said.

Arrangements for ambulances have also been made for those who had gone to the southern state for treatment and were still recuperating. "I had little money left to buy food and no means to get back home. I am glad the state government and the railway ministry made arrangements to bring us home," said one of the returnees who had gone to Bengaluru for treatment. PTI COR AMR SOM RMS SRY