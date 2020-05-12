Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers laud arrangement by Railways as partial train services resume

Passengers onboard special train for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday praised Indian Railways for the arrangements as the train services resumed from today after over one-and-a-half months owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:43 IST
Passengers laud arrangement by Railways as partial train services resume
Suryankant Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Passengers onboard special train for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday praised Indian Railways for the arrangements as the train services resumed from today after over one-and-a-half months owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. The passengers said that the train is being sanitised at quick intervals and social distancing is also maintained at the New Delhi railway station.

"We left our house at 6 am for the station. We got the message that entry is being allowed from Paharganj side only. We also got food and water. They asked us to follow social distancing. The train is being sanitised in quick intervals. We are feeling good inside the train as it is like a new train. We will follow all rules. We had no hope that trains will run," Babloo, a passenger, told ANI. Another passenger Suryankant Tiwari said that the police helped them reach the station as there is no public transport available due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We were happy when we got the ticket. Police helped us to reach the station. There is a good arrangement at the station. Everyone is following social distancing norm," he said. Jyoti Awasthi, who is also travelling by the train, said railways have made very good arrangement at the station.

"Cleanliness and sanitisation is also taken care of. We will self-quarantine ourselves after reaching Bilaspur," she said. The special train, which is carrying 1490 passengers, left from New Delhi Railway Station for Bilaspur at around 4 pm.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started from Monday. These trains will be run as special trains connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile application. Tickets cannot be booked at the reservation counter on any railway station. Booking of tickets through 'agents' shall not be permitted. Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of a maximum seven days.

Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No Unreserved Tickets (UTS) shall be permitted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Watchdog reports record number of anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. last year

Jews in the United States suffered the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents last year since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said on Tuesday.The 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents recorded ...

`Future is uncertain but happy to be back in Chhtattisgarh'

He does not know what lies in future, but Narendra Sahu is happy because he is returning home after being stuck in Hyderabad since lockdown was imposed in March. Sahu was among migrant labourers who were ferried to Chhattisgarh by a Shramik...

Dr Harsh Vardhan lauds strengths of nurses for continuous work during COVID

On the occasion of the International Nurses Day, which also marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare presided over the celebrations through video conference...

EU signs contract with Philips on ventilators

Dutch electronics giant Philips signed a contract with the European Commission to supply medical ventilators to EU hospitals, the company and EU officials said, in a deal that comes as most EU countries reached the peak of the COVID-19 outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020