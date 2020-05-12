Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi police starts telemedicine service for its personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:04 IST
COVID-19: Delhi police starts telemedicine service for its personnel

Faced with a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi police has started a round-the-clock tele-service for its personnel to seek medical advice for themselves and their family members on how to avoid contracting or cope with the infection, officials said on Tuesday. Police personnel run a high risk of viral infection given the very physical nature of their work and frequent public interaction. Once infected, they can transmit the virus to their family members.

So, under the new initiative, the Station House Officers in 15 districts have started the service. They maintain a list of doctors who have volunteered to be a part of the system and suggest measure to police personnel to take in case they show COVID-19 symptoms. The doctors share timely guidance with the SHOs and the police personnel suspected to have contracted the virus. They also offer counselling to reduce anxiety and stress, the officials said.

More than 100 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 35 have recovered and resumed duties, according to police.

The demand for remote-diagnosis and treatment through telemedicine has peaked since the coronavirus outbreak as it helps maintain social distance and reduces the risk of virus spread..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus may push more asylum seekers towards EU -agency

The coronavirus lockdown has cut the number of asylum seekers able to reach Europe, but the pandemic could trigger more arrivals in future if it worsens turmoil to the Middle East and North Africa, the European Union asylum agency said. Wit...

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at the hospital, Russian news agencies reported.Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,...

Italy magistrates open probe after freed aid worker bombarded by hate mail

An Italian aid worker, freed at the weekend after being held hostage for 18 months by Islamist militants in Africa, has been deluged with hate mail because she converted to Islam, judicial sources said on Tuesday.Magistrates have opened an ...

Lebanon to start IMF negotiations in next two days - minister

Lebanon will start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund IMF in the next two days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, as Beirut seeks aid to deal with its financial crisis.Lebanon, which officially requested IMF assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020