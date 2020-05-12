New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL10 HR-MIGRANT-KILLED Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car Ambala: A migrant labourer was killed while another seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said. DES11 HR-PROCUREMENT-MINISTER Opposition tried to fail crop procurement, instigate farmers: Haryana minister Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday charged the opposition parties, especially the Congress, with trying to fail the crop procurement process and instigate farmers. .

DEL15 RJ-VIRUS CASES Two more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, while 47 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the health department said. . DES22 RJ-UNAUTHORISED MEDIA Dholpur admin bans unregistered news channels, 'journalistic activities' on social media Dholpur: In view of possibility of circulation of fake news amid coronavirus pandemic, Dholpur district administration banned news channels and similar "journalistic activities" on social media platforms which were running without being registered with competent regulatory authorities. .

DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: UP registers another death, 41 new cases; state tally reaches 3,614 Lucknow: Another COVID-19 patient died while 41 new cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic rose to 81 and the state’s coronavirus tally reached 3,614, said an official. DES21 UP-LOCKDOWN-REVIEW UP chief minister stresses need to revive economic activities Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed the need to revive economic activities in the state in a bid to attract investments. . DES16 UP-VIRUS-PLASMA-SINGER Plasma donation by singer Kanika Kapoor not happening now Lucknow: A fortnight after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offered to donate plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 patients, the idea has fizzled out. DES19 UP-PLASMA-KGMU UP: Recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma at KGMU Lucknow: Two recovered coronavirus patients at the King George's Medical University in Lucknow have donated their plasma to treat severally-ill cases of COVID-19, doctors said on Tuesday. DES31 NCR-VIRUS-PATIENT-DEATH Coronavirus patient dies of 'cardiac arrest' in Greater Noida Noida (UP): A 60-year-old coronavirus patient has died due to cardiac arrest, a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Tuesday. .

DES28 HP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Six more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total count 66 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported six more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 66, a senior health official said. . DES23 UKD-LD MIGRANTS Around 2,400 migrants brought to U'khand in two trains Dehradun: Around 2,400 migrants from Surat and Pune have been brought in two special trains to Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday. .

DES1 JK-MOBILE-2G 2G internet services restored in 8 of Kashmir's 10 districts Srinagar: Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in the Kashmir valley, except Pulwama and Shopian districts, hours after the Supreme Court ruled out immediate restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.. .