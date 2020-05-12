Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:36 p.m.

Air India is planning to operate 149 repatriation flights to 31 countries in phase II of Vande Bharat Mission. 5:24 p.m.

Assam police has issued an order to district police chiefs to book people for abandoning animals over coronavirus fears. 5:23 p.m.

COVID-19 count in Pune district reaches 3,105 after 136 people tested positive. 5:21 p.m.

Coronavirus patient dies of 'cardiac arrest' in Greater Noida. NCB arrests management graduate for importing drug parcels from US.

5:08 p.m. UP registers another death with 41 new cases as state tally reaches 3,614.

5:01 p.m. Delhi police starts telemedicine service for its personnel.

Police station sealed as cop tests positive for coronavirus in HP's Kangra. Coronavirus home quarantine cannot be restricted to 14 days, HC says.

4:36 p.m. Delhi government issues SOP for arriving train passengers, saying asymptomatic individuals can be allowed to go home.

4:33 p.m. UP chief minister stresses need to revive economic activities.

4:24 p.m. Recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma at KGMU.

4:11 p.m. Filling up of a detailed questionnaire related to COVID-19, carrying no cabin baggage, using Aarogya Setu app, and reaching airport at least two hours before departure might be among requirements for passengers during initial phase after resumption of commercial flights.

3:58 a.m. Over 6,000 Indians brought home on 31 flights during first five days of Vande Bharat mission, the Ministry of Civil Aviation says.

3:31 p.m. Kasaragod in Kerala is bracing for second round of infections as four people who travelled from Maharashtra tested positive in the district.

3:10 p.m. A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government decides to temporarily release around 50 per cent prisoners to decongest jails across the state.

2:53 p.m. British PM Boris Johnson warns that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away and, in the worst-case scenario, may in fact never be found.

2:52 p.m. A 34-year-old migrant worker dies on board 'Shramik Special' train.

2:46 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown strategy beyond May 17.

2:45 p.m. A plea in SC seeks repatriation of Indian migrant workers languishing in detention camps in Kuwait.

2:18 p.m. Nagpur COVID-19 cases climb to 300.

2:11 p.m. West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 data.

1:58 p.m. Two migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi.

1:52 p.m. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee says there is no certainty that India will gain from shifting of businesses from China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

1:32 p.m. Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 31,674.

1:28 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM, PMO says.

The Railways makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' to travel on special trains. 1:25 p.m.

Containing virus spread in rural areas after migrants return is a big challenge, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says. 1:06 p.m.

US will cross 10 million-mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says President Donald Trump as death toll in the country surges past 80,000. 1:03 p.m.

Delhi registers 13 fresh COVID-19 deaths as cases rise to 7,639. 12:42 p.m.

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in HP. 12:19 p.m.

Indore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally climbs to 2,016 12:09 p.m. COVID-19 positive Indian dies of heart attack in Singapore.

11:46 a.m. Two more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

11:45 a.m. Air India HQ sealed for two days after employee tests positive for coronavirus.

11:40 a.m. NCP seeks quota for children of doctors who die of COVID-19.

11:32 a.m. Over 45,000 bookings have been made worth Rs 16 crore so far for special trains, The Indian Railways says.

11:19 a.m. Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 27,865 migrants.

11:18 a.m. Odisha reports 23 new COVID-19 cases as total count rises to 437.

10:58 a.m. CISF official posted in Kolkata succumbs to coronavirus.

10:39 a.m. Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis.

10:37 a.m. Trump rules out reopening negotiations on trade deal with China.

10:07 a.m. Fifteen people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as state's total rises to 761.

9:51 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 2,293, as the number of cases climbs to 70,756, Union health ministry says.

8:32 a.m. Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality, and humanity, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu says.