Assam chief secretary reviews flood preparedness

Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday reviewed the state level flood preparedness with heads of line departments at meeting here. Line departments are government departments at the state level with mandates related to specific sectors.

Amid the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, all departments were asked to remain alert and fully prepared to deal with any impact caused by floods in the northeastern state, a press release said. During the review meeting, the chief secretary took stock of the current status of vulnerable areas and measures taken by the respective departments to mitigate it.