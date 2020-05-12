Left Menu
Special train for Bengaluru to depart from New Delhi today

The New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru superfast express special train will depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 9.15 pm.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru superfast express special train will depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 9.15 pm. Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, said the train will reach KSR Bengaluru at 6:40 am on May 14.

The train will "arrive and depart" at Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Guntakal and Anantpur stations on way to Bengaluru. The train has 20 LHB coaches comprising of one First Class AC coach, five AC 2-tier coaches, 11 AC 3-tier coaches, one pantry car coach and two luggage-cum-brakevan with generator.

The Railways said that three special trains will depart from New Delhi today while five special trains would depart for national capital from other cities. Partially restoring train services after they were suspended following a lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Railways have announced 15 pair of special trains that will link the national capital to different cities. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Latest News

Dubai turns world's tallest building into coronavirus charity box

The worlds tallest building, Dubais 828-metre Burj Khalifa, has become a glowing charity donation box, raising money for food for United Arab Emirates residents suffering the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic. Each of the towe...

FEATURE-'Dengue kills too' - Latin America faces two epidemics at once

As the coronavirus kills thousands and dominates government attention across Latin America, another deadly viral infection is quietly stalking the region.Dengue - colloquially called breakbone fever for the severe joint pain it causes - is ...

TVS Group, IIT-M develop automated respiratory assist device

An automated respiratory assist device that will be useful in remote and rural areas where ventilator facilities are not available has been developed jointly by the TVS Group and IIT-Madras among others, the city-based diversified conglomer...

Tesla's Musk defies lockdown order, restarts Cali factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is restarting its California factory in defiance of local government efforts to contain the coronavirus. In a tweet Monday, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line ...
