Special train for Bengaluru to depart from New Delhi today

The New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru superfast express special train will depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 9.15 pm. Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, said the train will reach KSR Bengaluru at 6:40 am on May 14.

The train will "arrive and depart" at Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Guntakal and Anantpur stations on way to Bengaluru. The train has 20 LHB coaches comprising of one First Class AC coach, five AC 2-tier coaches, 11 AC 3-tier coaches, one pantry car coach and two luggage-cum-brakevan with generator.

The Railways said that three special trains will depart from New Delhi today while five special trains would depart for national capital from other cities. Partially restoring train services after they were suspended following a lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Railways have announced 15 pair of special trains that will link the national capital to different cities. (ANI)