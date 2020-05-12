CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignments

CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignmentsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:59 IST
The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using consignments of COVID-19 protective equipment to conceal their contraband after an Interpol input in this regard, officials said Tuesday
The central agency has received inputs from the Interpol that international drug-traffickers are taking advantage of the pandemic scenario to conceal their possible shipments in protective equipment consignments, they said.