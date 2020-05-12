SSB constable commits suicide in Bihar's Gaya district

SSB constable commits suicide in Bihar's Gaya districtPTI | Gaya | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:20 IST
A constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Gurpa in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, an officer said. The 32-year-old constable identified as Lalit Bhati shot himself at the SSB's 29th battalion camp at Gurpa when the other constables were having lunch, Commandant R K Singh said.
Bhati was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then to JPN hospital at Gaya where doctors declared him brought dead, Singh said. The constable, a resident of Naya Gaon under Sikandara police station of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh is survived by his wife and two small children, the Commandant said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaya district
- RK Singh
- Sashastra Seema Bal
- Bihar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bulandshahr
- Sikandara
ALSO READ
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 277
13 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 290
Bihar ADJ going for brother's funeral made to wait for hours, action sought against UP policemen
Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi.
Bihar witnesses biggest spike; 68 test positive in a day, total reaches 345