SSB constable commits suicide in Bihar's Gaya district

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:20 IST
SSB constable commits suicide in Bihar's Gaya district

A constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Gurpa in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, an officer said. The 32-year-old constable identified as Lalit Bhati shot himself at the SSB's 29th battalion camp at Gurpa when the other constables were having lunch, Commandant R K Singh said.

Bhati was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then to JPN hospital at Gaya where doctors declared him brought dead, Singh said. The constable, a resident of Naya Gaon under Sikandara police station of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh is survived by his wife and two small children, the Commandant said.

