Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded Indians to be evacuated from 31 countries in 2nd phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:49 IST
Stranded Indians to be evacuated from 31 countries in 2nd phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission'

India will carry out the second phase of its mega evacuation mission from May 16 to 22 under which stranded Indians will be brought back from 31 countries in 149 flights, official sources said. The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back home Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 6,527 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives. In the second phase of the evacuation mission, the government will bring back people from Canada, Oman, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Tajikistan, Singapore, the US, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Qatar, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Kuwait and Italy.

Indians will also be evacuated from Nepal, Nigeria, Belarus, Armenia, Thailand, Ireland, Germany, Georgia and the UK. "In the second phase, Air India and Air India Express will operate 149 flights," an airline official said.

Till last week, a total of around 68,000 Indians found eligible under government's criteria of having "compelling reasons" to be brought back home, registered for evacuation by flight under the 'Vande Bharat Mission', sources said As per government's policy for evacuation, Indians having compelling reasons to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home. In the first phase, the government had planned to evacuate around 15,000 people from 12 countries in 64 flights.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Bhati said his initiative, ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated a...

Laptops that can be linked to braille terminals given to visually-impaired children in J&K

The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir is going to distribute 42 laptops among children who are visually impaired to provide inclusive educational support through technological interventions. The laptops will be connected to b...

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace: PM Modi in address to nation.

Indias self-reliance addresses concerns about worlds happiness, cooperation and peace PM Modi in address to nation....

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets; urge govt to ensure their safe return home: Rahul Gandhi.

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets urge govt to ensure their safe return home Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020