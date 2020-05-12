Maharashtra govt allows home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines

The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government has allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery. As per the guidelines, the "licensee shall sell the IMFL - spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines only in respect of the liquor for which he is licensed to sell."

"The licensee shall effect sale and delivery of the foreign liquor only from within the area of the licensed premises and on the day and during the hour as specified," the order stated and added that the licensee shall ensure that the persons deployed for the delivery of liquor use masks and also use hand-sanitisers at frequent intervals. This order shall be in force and effective until the orders of lockdown issued by the government from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, or any other Act are in force in the state.

"The government may at any time and at its discretion either modify or rescind the same," it added. With 1,230 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the count of people infected from the virus has climbed to 23,401, the state health department said.

Thirty six deaths were reported on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state has risen to 868. (ANI)