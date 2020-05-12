Octogenarian recovers from COVID-19 at city hospital

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST
An 88-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh who had worked with the IAF has now fully recovered after successfully battling coronavirus, hospital authorities said on Tuesday. K S Jaswal, hailing from Una district, had tested positive on April 27 for COVID-19.

"He has recovered fully from coronavirus infection. He was discharged on May 9 from Kolmet Hospital, a facility affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here, after testing negative for COVID-19," a senior official of the SGRH said. Born in March, 1932, Jaswal had worked with the Indian Air Force. He leads a disciplined life by doing yoga twice a day and does not suffer from any major ailments, he said.

Jaswal said, "I am thankful to doctors for my recovery." According to the COVID-19 team at Kolmet Hospital who treated him, "It was really encouraging and heartening to see an octogenarian walking out safely to his home after fighting a deadly infectious disease like COVID-19." "As we all are aware that this disease is essentially severe in the elderly and people with comorbidities but Jaswal could make it probably because of a disciplined lifestyle, strong willpower, lack of major illnesses and good supportive care," the SGRH said in a statement. From Tuesday, City Hospital (also affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) has also commenced operations, it said.

With 116 beds and 13 ICU beds, this hospital was made ready within one week only for COVID-19 patients, on a war footing, the statement said. Elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19 due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease..

