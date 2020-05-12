Exemption to Hry govt employees from marking attendance through biometric system extended

The Haryana government has decided to extend till further orders the exemption granted to employees from marking attendance using the biometric system, an official said here on Tuesday. According to a government spokesperson, all employees will continue to mark their attendance in physical attendance registers.

All heads of departments, divisional commissioners, managing directors/chief administrators of boards, deputy commissioners/sub divisional officers of the state government have been given necessary instructions in this regard by the chief secretary's office, the spokesperson said in a statement here. Earlier, on March 8, the Haryana government had exempted its employees from marking attendance through the biometric system.

In an order issued then, it was stated that as coronavirus is most commonly transmitted through infected surfaces, all state government employees may refrain from using this mode of marking attendance to mitigate the spread of the virus. PTI SUN IJT.