One migrant worker dies, 20 injured in road accident in Telangana

A 32-year old migrant labourer died and 20 others were injured after the "overloaded" vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle when one of its tyres burst in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday while they were proceeding to their native Jharkhand state, police said. According to a police official, a group of 21 migrant workers, hired the light commercial vehicle (LCV) and had left from Hyderabad to Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

But the vehicle which was already "overloaded" turned upside down near Daggi village of Kamareddy district at around 2.30 pm after a tyre of the vehicle burst resulting in the death of one of them on the spot while 20 others, who sustained injuries including three seriously in the incident were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, the official said. In view of the ongoing lockdown, the group of construction labourers, was stranded in Hyderabad and left for Jharkhand "without informing theircontractor and also without taking any permission from the authorities," police added.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI