Four JeM associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Police on Tuesday arrested four militant associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A police spokesman said the arrested persons were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the "active terrorists of JeM" operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral.

"They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah -- all residents of Bathen area of Khrew in Awantipora, Pulwama," he said. Incriminating material, including explosive material and ammunition, has been recovered on their disclosure in Bathen area, the spokesman added.