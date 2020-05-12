Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, elaborate testing arrangements being made: CM

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:42 IST
Five new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, elaborate testing arrangements being made: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI): With active COVID-19 cases touching 32 as five more people tested positive on Tuesday, the Kerala government said it was making elaborate arrangements for testing those coming back by road, rail, flights and ships and asserted all efforts were being made to stop community spread of the deadly virus at any cost. "We are entering a new phase of COVID-19 prevention as 'Pravasi' (expatriate) Malayalees are returning.

It will be a big challenge to keep those coming from hotspots safe," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. "There is need to stop community spread at any cost and if we are not able to manage it,the repercussions will be beyond our control.

We are making elaborate arrangements for testing all those who are coming back by road, rail,flights and ships," Vijayan said. Of the five who tested positive on Tuesday, four, including a two year-old child had come from abroad recently by the special flight from Kuwait to Kochi.

The other infected person had returned from Chennai, the state government said. The child's mother's samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited.

Of the total 32 people presently under treatment for the infection as many as 23 had come from outside Kerala, including 11 from abroad. Vijayan said 70 per cent of the positive cases were those who had come from outside the state and the remaining infected through contact.

Giving details, he said there were 32 cases at present. "Of this, six people had come from Chennai, four from Maharashtra, two from Nizamuddin, besides 11 foreign returnees.Nine were infected through contact." Six of them are from Wayanad district where a truck driver, who had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive and had infected his close relatives and two of his contacts.

With the addition of the fresh cases,the total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 524 while 31,600 people are under observation, including 473 in various hospitals. Of the five cases on Tuesday, three are from Malappuram and one each from Pathnamthitta and Kottayam districts.

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively managed to contain the outbreak and ensure a high recovery rate compared to other regions. On May 8, Kerala had declared that it had "flattened the curve",but hours later, the state detected more positive COVID-19 cases among those who were airlifted by the Centre from other countries under its 'Vande Bharat' mission.

Fresh cases were also detected among those who had reached Kerala from other states. With the Railways commencing limited passenger service from Tuesday, Vijayan said there was a possibility of the infection spreading in air-conditioned coaches and this was theexperience the world over.

"It is better to have non-AC trains and Non-AC vehicles to bring back the stranded Keralites. We will bring this to the notice of the Centre and railways," he said. He cautioned that the spread of virus through close contacts would be uncontrollable if not contained properly.

"We all know that 22 people in Kasaragod district got infected from one person.Likewise, nine people in Kannur were infected from one person. Now in Wayanad, one person gave the infection to six of his contacts," he said, adding that one needs to understand the threat the virus poses.

"If we ever lose control, it will be a disaster," Vijayan said. The chief minister said Kerala was able to confirm and identify all the cases till now, but the massive rush of Malayalees from other states and abroad being witnessed, posed a challenge to the government.

"Normalcy has almost returned to the state," Vijayan said but cautioned people from being complacent and refrain from behaving like the situation has returned to pre- COVID-19 days. As of now, Wayanad has eight cases, the highest number in the state, followed by Malappuram with four.

Kollam, Ernakulam and Kannur has three cases each while Thrissur, Palakkad two cases each and Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kozhikode one case each. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Idukki have no cases as of now.PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted i...

Rs 20 lakh cr package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class: Amit Shah

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets in ...

PM Modi pitches for local products; says we should be vocal about local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. In times...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.She had return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020