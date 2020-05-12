Maharashtra reports 1,026 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed 1,026 more COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 24,427. The tally also includes 921 deaths, the health department said. 426 new corona positive cases and 28 deaths were confirmed in Mumbai alone on Tuesday.

The total positive cases and death toll have now risen to 14,781 and 556 respectively. As many as 203 people have been discharged from hospitals in Mumbai today. A total of 3,313 people have been discharged till date, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said. (ANI)