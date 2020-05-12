716 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, total count 8,718

A total of 716 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the State Health Department said.

Out of the 716 new cases, 510 cases were reported from Chennai. The total number of cases in the state has reached 8,718. Till now 2,134 people have been discharged and 61 deaths have been reported in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 70,756 of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 have died.