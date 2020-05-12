Two more die of virus in UP as infection count rises to 3,664

Two more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 3,664 due to 91 fresh cases, an official release said. So far, the infection has claimed 82 lives in the state

According to the release, one death each was reported from Hapur and Meerut. The maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 14 in Meerut; seven Moradabad; six in Kanpur Nagar; four each in Firozabad and Mathura; three in Aligarh; two each in Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar; and one each in Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti. The release said a total of 3,664 cases have been reported so far from 74 districts. The number of active cases in the state now is 1,709 while 1,873 people have recovered from the disease, it added

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 48.7 per cent of the patients were between 20 and 40 years of age. Around 25.5 per cent of them belong to the age group of 40-60 years while 8.1 per cent of them are above 60 years, he said. Around 17.7 per cent of them are below 20 years, Prasad said, adding that that 21.5 per cent of the patients are women.