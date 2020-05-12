Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 6 new cases, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count rises to 65

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count has surged to 65 as the state reported six new positive cases on Tuesday, the Health Department said.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:15 IST
With 6 new cases, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count rises to 65
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count has surged to 65 as the state reported six new positive cases on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Out of 65 COVID-19 cases, 24 are active cases. The results of 754 samples are awaited.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred. In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were cured of the disease. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Divided U.S. Supreme Court wraps up arguments on Trump financial records

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trumps bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutors attempt t...

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

The European Unions banking watchdog has proposed a crackdown on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets. The schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020