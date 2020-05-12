With 6 new cases, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count rises to 65

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count has surged to 65 as the state reported six new positive cases on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Out of 65 COVID-19 cases, 24 are active cases. The results of 754 samples are awaited.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred. In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were cured of the disease. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)