Delhi police head constable dies after being hit by speeding truck

Delhi police head constable dies after being hit by speeding truckPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:35 IST
A head constable of the Delhi Police was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding truck near Azadpur Mandi in northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as H C Ajab Singh, was posted at the Badarpur Police Station. He had been working for the Delhi police for more than 15 years, police said. The incident took place on May 9 when Singh was on his way for night duty when a speeding truck loaded with industrial equipment hit him, they said. Singh (45) was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to RML hospital where he died during treatment the next day, police said. The truck driver has been arrested, police added. PTI AMP SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Delhi
- Azadpur Mandi
- Badarpur Police Station
ALSO READ
Delhi Police receives 750 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs
Delhi Police does 'parikrama' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for feeding 1 L people daily
Delhi police launches helpline for family members of its personnel
Delhi Police slap UAPA on Sharjeel Imam
Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine