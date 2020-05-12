Delhi police head constable dies after being hit by speeding truck

A head constable of the Delhi Police was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding truck near Azadpur Mandi in northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as H C Ajab Singh, was posted at the Badarpur Police Station. He had been working for the Delhi police for more than 15 years, police said. The incident took place on May 9 when Singh was on his way for night duty when a speeding truck loaded with industrial equipment hit him, they said. Singh (45) was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to RML hospital where he died during treatment the next day, police said. The truck driver has been arrested, police added. PTI AMP SRY