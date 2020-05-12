One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.

She had returned recently to Haldwani from Haryana's Gurgaon, it said. Forty-six COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recovered from the disease to date.