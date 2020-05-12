One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:00 IST
A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.
She had returned recently to Haldwani from Haryana's Gurgaon, it said. Forty-six COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recovered from the disease to date.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Haldwani
- Nainital district
- Haryana
- Gurgaon
ALSO READ
Shops in 9 districts of Uttarakhand to remain open only for 6 hrs
Tourism has suffered due to lockdown: Uttarakhand CM
1,171 industrial units allowed to operate since Apr 20 in Uttarakhand
Woman tests COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
One more COVID-19 case detected in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 52