49 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally rises to 879
Forty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 879, according to a top official of the state's health department.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:54 IST
Of these 49, 11 were from Patna, 16 cases were reported from Jehanabad, 12 from Nalanda, one each from Munger, Lakhisarai and Jamui, two from Nawada and four from Sheikhpura.
"49 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 879. We are ascertaining their infection trail: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Health Secretary said. (ANI)
