Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's migrant worker populace longs to return home, even as work resumes

Despite all assurances and appeals by the state government, urging the migrant workers not to leave national capital as the work resumed amidst the lockdown, the workers stranded here are longing to go back to their native places through 'Sharmik' special trains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 08:40 IST
Delhi's migrant worker populace longs to return home, even as work resumes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite all assurances and appeals by the state government, urging the migrant workers not to leave national capital as the work resumed amidst the lockdown, the workers stranded here are longing to go back to their native places through 'Sharmik' special trains. Most of the migrants, while talking with ANI, said that they want to be with their families during these tough times.

"I want to go back to my home. I want to be with my family, please help," rued a migrant worker stuck in the national capital while talking to ANI. Ever since the Shramik special trains were announced to ferry them back to their home towns, these migrant labourers have been running from pillar to post enquiring about the formalities needed to done for boarding the special trains.

One such migrant worker, Asha Devi (32) who is stuck in the national capital since the centre imposed the lockdown, said, "I desperately want to go home. I have not seen my kids since last so many days. I also couldn't send them any money since the beginning of the lockdown as my employer ran away with our salary. I agree that the government has accommodated us efficiently and provided us with proper food but nothing gets down my throat. I keep sobbing to see my children. Right now my only wish is to be with my family, please guide me as to how can I board the train." Just like Devi, other migrant workers, who have been given accommodation at the Yamuna sports complex shelter home also want to return to their hometown at earliest.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, construction work has resumed even in the Red zones. A group of 15 migrant labourers who work as masons at a construction site in Janak Puri's A2 Block are eager to go back, but have no idea of how their names would appear in the list being prepared by the administration through online registration as they claimed they "have never operated a computer neither know the procedure."

While staying inside the under-construction building, Amar Mandal, 32 who is staying with his family said, "I came to Delhi this February and lockdown started since March. We all faced severe hardship while being stranded. Now as trains are operating I want to go back to Araria (Bihar). I went to the police station but they have asked me to wait." Mandal told that he has been asked to pay Rs 1500 per person as train fare for the return journey.

Another mason worker staying at the same location, Manohar who hails from UP's Jhansi, said, "I have not seen my mother, my children since lockdown, now I desperately want to go home. The work has resumed but there is a shortage of materials due to which the work is progressing very slowly. I will come back again but as of now I want to go back to my home." Several states and Union territories/ district administrations have operationalized certain activities ensuring strict compliance with the lockdown guidelines after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated April 15.

The Shramik special trains have also started plying so as to ferry stranded migrant workers back to their native places. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.This came even aft...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,281, death toll at 2,415

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Indias tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, as of Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 pati...

China's Jilin city imposes travel restrictions after new coronavirus cases

The northeast Chinese city of Jilin is imposing fresh restrictions on travel in order to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, with six new cases reported on Tuesday. Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections and t...

Democrat Ocasio-Cortez will serve on Biden's climate change panel

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel helping Joe Biden develop climate policy, an aide to the congresswoman said, providing a prominent liberal voice who could help the presumptive Democratic presidential nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020