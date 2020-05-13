1 dead, 1 injured in car accident at Marine Drive, Mumbai
One person was killed while another received injuries in a car accident in Marine Drive, Mumbai on May 12.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:36 IST
One person was killed while another received injuries in a car accident in Marine Drive, Mumbai on May 12. According to the Mumbai police the accident occurred when the car collided with a standing bus at Marine Drive.
The injured person has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Marine Drive