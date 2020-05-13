Left Menu
Development News Edition

Residents of Manipur village build 80 huts that will function as quarantine centres

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:06 IST
Residents of Manipur village build 80 huts that will function as quarantine centres

Residents of a village in Senapati district of Manipur have set up at least 80 huts that will function as quarantine centres to accommodate natives who are slated to come from various parts of the country during the lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. People of Tungjoy village, about 112-km from here, have built these huts having basic amenities for those coming from outside the state in the next few days.

The initiative taken by the village authority was acclaimed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "My salute, Tungjoy Village Authority has set up 80 huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state." Each hut can accommodate one person and is "fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with charging socket", he said Water will also be supplied to those who will be quarantined in these huts, Singh said.

The essential commodities were also stocked in the huts. Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to bring back people stuck in various parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

The government has made elaborate arrangements to receive at least 1,140 stranded Manipuris, who had left from Chennai on May 11 in a special train, and are expected to arrive at Manipur's Jiribam railway station on Wednesday, Transport Director Mercina Panmei said. The returnees will be screened by medical teams and sent to their respective districts in 50 buses, he said.

"All the returnees will be quarantined at various centres across the state," the official said. Two other special trains carrying migrants from Punjab are expected to come in the next few days, he said.

The chief minister had earlier said at least 40,000 people from Manipur were stranded in different parts of the country and many of them wished to return..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killed

A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. At around 1045 am, a Naka party of CRPF signaled a vehicle to stop at Kawo...

Soccer-Now, where were we? Bundesliga restarts amid pandemic

The eyes of the sports world will be on Germanys Bundesliga this weekend as it becomes the first big league to restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, but little will have changed on the pitch with Bayern Munich hunting an eighth straight crow...

Shramik special trains to depart from Old Delhi Railway Station now

All the Shramik special trains from the national capital, which are being run to enable the return of migrant workers to their native states, will now depart from Old Delhi railway station from Wednesday onwards. This information was provid...

Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sports first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020