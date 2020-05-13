Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:08 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking zero interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class and also waiver of power bills of farmers for four months. In a letter to the UP chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

In her letter, she called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and 'chikan' work. Vadra also condoled the demise of Adityanath's father. This was the first time she was writing to him after his father's death. Adityanath's father passed away on April 20.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus

Singapore has reported 675 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the number of infections in the country to 25,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Out of the new infections, only two coronavirus ca...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...

33 people booked for lockdown norms violation after clash over tractor's right of passage in fields in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-three people were booked for violation of coronavirus-induced lockdown rules after a clash between them over the right of passage of a tractor in the fields in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. Several people sustaine...

Form special teams to ensure transport for walking migrants:HC

Nagpur, May 13 PTIThe Bombay High Court has directed all district collectors, council authorities and police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel till the state border for migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020