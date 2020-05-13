Have requested Centre to deploy CAPF in Maha: Deshmukh

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:14 IST
The Maharashtra government has requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of CAPF in the state so that its police personnel, who are overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, can be given some rest, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. Personnel of the Maharashtra Police have been working "day in and day out" to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Deshmukh said.

Many state police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and need time to rest and recuperate, he noted. "The festival of Eid is also around the corner and proper law and order has to be ensured. The police should get some rest for that. Hence, we have requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), that is 2,000 personnel," the minister said in a video message on Twitter.

Thirty two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) have already been deployed in Maharashtra and are working in tandem with the state police, according to an official statement..

