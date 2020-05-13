Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers max 38 COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:16 IST
CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers max 38 COVID-19 cases

The Central Industrial Security Force has reported 41 fresh coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the maximum recorded at its Kolkata-based GRSEL unit, a strategic warship building facility on the banks of Hooghly river. A 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank official posted in this unit had succumbed to the disease on Monday.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) CIAF unit has 38 active COVID-19 cases now, with all but one being reported in the last 24 hours, as per an official data. The GRSEL is a strategically important warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly river that caters to the combat requirements of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

The CISF was deployed here in 2016 for proving an anti-terror cover to the facility. The deceased official was under treatment at a Kolkata hospital since he tested positive for the disease on May 5.

This was the third death from the pandemic in the force with one in the unit that guards the Indian Museum in Kolkata and the other in the unit that protects the Mumbai international airport. The Central Armed Police Forces have witnessed six deaths in all, the maximum being in CISF while two in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

The rest of the four fresh cases in the CISF since Tuesday have been reported from the Delhi Metro security unit of the force. The active cases in this unit are 28 now. Overall, with the addition of 41 fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force stands at 109 now.

The contingent guarding the Mumbai international airport has 28 active cases followed by 5 in the Ahmedabad airport security unit and 3 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport protection unit, the data said. The force is primarily deputed to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain apart from other defence and security institutions.

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB-- as per latest data-- have over 811 active cases of the disease.PTI NES DV DV.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Winter clothing, footwear may be sold during lockdown in terms of regulations

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has gazetted directions on the sale of winter clothing, footwear and bedding in Level 4 of the national COVID-19 lockdown.The directions clarify the related winter clothing, footwear an...

Soccer-Belgium waits for final decision on league season

Belgian football is anticipating a stormy end to the season on Friday when key decisions about the campaign are finally decided in the boardroom. While play for the rest of the season has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus

Singapore has reported 675 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the number of infections in the country to 25,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Out of the new infections, only two coronavirus ca...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020