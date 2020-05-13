Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom launches campaign to raise awareness of free electricity programme

Eskom is working with municipalities to ensure that indigent households receive their free electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:37 IST
Eskom launches campaign to raise awareness of free electricity programme
Once registered with the municipality, the customer’s details are loaded on the Eskom system where they get credited with free electricity tokens. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In an effort to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 national lockdown on indigent households, Eskom has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Free Basic Electricity (FBE) programme.

The programme is targeted at giving limited free electricity to indigent households.

Qualifying households, in terms of the government's policy of providing support to the unemployed, low-earning, the destitute and the elderly, are encouraged to approach their municipalities to register as indigents in order to collect their allocated free basic electricity every month.

"Customers on municipalities' indigent household registers have the right to collect a minimum 50 kiloWatt hours (kWh) of electricity for free every month, which can also be higher, depending on the municipality.

"Unfortunately a large number of indigent households don't exercise their right, either because they are unaware of the free basic electricity, or because they have not registered with the municipality," said the utility's Group Executive for Distribution Monde Bala on Tuesday.

Once registered with the municipality, the customer's details are loaded on the Eskom system where they get credited with free electricity tokens.

As at end-March 2020, Eskom had 900 000 registered indigent customers for free basic electricity, but only 700 000 people are collecting their FBE tokens.

Eskom is working with municipalities to ensure that indigent households receive their free electricity.

"The partnership with municipalities will go a long way to help cushion the indigent households from the full impact of COVID-19 lockdown," Bala said.

Customers who qualify for FBE but who are not currently collecting it must approach their municipality and register to receive their free allocation.

Electricity supply restrictions

Meanwhile, Eskom announced that it will implement measures to restrict electricity supply in Gauteng in order to reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading.

The implementation of this initiative will be effected on a rotational basis in order to curb rising costs.

Eskom has identified areas in Gauteng with significantly high non-technical losses mainly in residential areas.

"It is prudent for us to take deliberate measures to significantly reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading, which costs more as the power is indiscriminately used during peak periods," Eskom Maintenance and Operations in the Gauteng Operating Unit Motlhabane Ramashi said on Tuesday.

The power utility continues to record a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods in the mornings and evenings between 5 am and 9 am, and again between 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

Eskom said its immediate response, is to safeguard its assets from repeated failure and explosions as a result of overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electricity infrastructure that is on an increase.

"This unprecedented measure is necessary to contain the situation. We deem the constant repairs and replacement of equipment that fails before we can realise their investment as unwarranted, and this will not sustain our operations should we continue in this trajectory."

This is line with Eskom's priorities of containing operational costs and improve plant performance," Ramashi said.

Eskom will continuously monitor the developments to determine any improvements.

The power utility will keep conducting audits, remove illegal connections and act against meter tampering, as well as impose penalties for any transgression among others.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Political parties in J&K condemn killing of civilian by CRPF firing

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. Peer Mehrajuddin was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 70

A 52-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of virus cases in the state to 70. The latest case is from Dehradun, a Health department bulletin here said.The woman has been admitted to the D...

10 inmates of Agra Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Director General Prison Anand Kumar said that an inmate of Agra Central Jail had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. And now, 10 other inmates, who were in close contact with the former in the jail, have been found corona p...

Cong leader Adhir Ranjan praises PM for 'sincere attempts' to ferry stranded migrants

Even as his party has been up in arms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the migrant labourers issue, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appreciated Modis sincere attempts to bring back those stranded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020