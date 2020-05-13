All returnees must be kept under quarantine: Rajasthan health min

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said people returning to the state from other parts of the country must be kept under 14 day quarantine, saying it was a matter of security, not punishment. "All the people coming from outside are welcome, but they should follow quarantine before going to their villages or colonies so that others are not infected," he said.

Over 19 lakh migrants will move within Rajasthan or go to their natives states in the coming days, he said. He said the government is giving top priority to developing and strengthening quarantine facilities at district levels.