Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM seeks immediate rollback of iron ore price hike by NMDC, fixing of long term concessional rate

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has in a letter to the Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanded that the long term concessional rates for iron ore be fixed and called for an immediate rollback of iron ore price hike affected by National Mineral Development Corporation.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:13 IST
Chhattisgarh CM seeks immediate rollback of iron ore price hike by NMDC, fixing of long term concessional rate
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has in a letter to the Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanded that the long term concessional rates for iron ore be fixed and called for an immediate rollback of iron ore price hike affected by National Mineral Development Corporation. "In his letter written to Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday, the Chief Minister said that due to unprecedented hike in the price of iron ore by NMDC affected from January 20, 2020, local small industries as well as steel and sponge iron industries are facing huge difficulty in procuring iron ore from NMDC mines in Chhattisgarh which has further interrupted steel production," said a press release.

"Due to the long period of lockdown, all kinds of economic activities in the state have been badly affected; especially iron ore based small and sponge iron units in Chhattisgarh are on the verge of closure due to non-availability of iron ore as per requirement from NDMC mines in concessional rates, leading to unemployment and exodus of labourers," it added. Referring to his earlier letter dated January 23, 2020 on the same subject, the Chief Minister said that he is yet to receive information regarding steps taken in response to it.

"Mr Baghel had stated that he was appraised by the Sponge Iron Association that the NMDC has hiked the basic price of iron ore lump and DRCLO by Rs 230 per tonne on the price effective before January 3, 2020. Thereafter, again on January 22, 2020, the price of iron ore - lump and DRCLO has been hiked by Rs 470 per tonne," it said. "The basic price of iron ore - lump and DRCLO, has been hiked by Rs 700. This basic price coupled with royalty and other taxes, the price of iron ore has been hiked by Rs 875 per tonne, which has further led to hike in the price of steel by Rs 2,000 per tonne," it added.

The Chief Minister "urged the Union Steel Minister that hiked iron ore rates by NMDC be withdrawn immediately and a long term concessional rate fixed for iron ore based small and sponge iron units in the state". (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain plans keeping borders closed until July - govt sources

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid the second wave of contagion from the coronavirus. Land borders wit...

EXCLUSIVE-Athletics-Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the...

Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow to de-link Aarogya setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to immediately de-link the Aarogya setu app from a website which is promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies. The petition, which submitted that t...

UK voters more critical of government over COVID - poll

Support for the British governments handling of the coronavirus crisis has fallen, leading to a drop in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons standing in the eyes of voters, a survey showed on Wednesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents in the sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020