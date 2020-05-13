Rajasthan adds 152 new cases to its COVID-19 count

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as per the State Health Department's data till 2 pm.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,278, including 1,699 active cases and 120 deaths.

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.