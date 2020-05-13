Left Menu
Rajasthan adds 152 new cases to its COVID-19 count

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as per the State Health Department's data till 2 pm.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,278, including 1,699 active cases and 120 deaths.

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

