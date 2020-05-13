Left Menu
101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, total rises to 538

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:13 IST
A total of 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 538, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from Ganjam district, 33 from Balasore, seven each from Jajpur and Sundergarh and two from Keonjhar, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 392, while 143 people have recovered from the disease. Three persons have succumbed to the virus. "Of the new patients, 90 have been in quarantine centres as they had returned to Odisha from other states. Eight were found to be positive for COVID-19 from the containment zones, and three others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercise," the official said.

People coming from various parts of the country during the lockdown are being kept in quarantine centres, also called temporary medical centres, he said. Health and Family Welfare department spokesperson Dr Jayant Panda said, "There is no fear of community transmission of the virus in the state as most cases are being reported either from quarantine centres or containment zones." During a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the district administrations to segregate the symptomatic persons from others in the quarantine centres on a daily basis.

Only five of the 21 COVID-19 affected districts account for 84 per cent of the total cases in the state, the official said. While Ganjam district tops the list with 210 cases, Balasore has reported 90, Jajpur 71, Khurda 50, Bhadrak 31, Sundergarh 23 and Angul 15.

Nine cases each have been reported from Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara and five from Jagatsinghpur. Four cases each have been reported from Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh, and three from Cuttack. Two each cases have been reported from Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir and one each from Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

