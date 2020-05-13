Man who purchased and sold stolen mobile phones arrested

A 25-year-old man who allegedly purchased stolen mobile phones from criminals and then sold them in other states has been arrested by the police, officials said on Wednesday

The accused has been identified as Nizam Sheikh, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, they said. The police claimed to have recovered 143 stolen mobile phones from the accused. "He used to purchase stolen mobile phones from several criminals who indulged in street crimes and pick-pocketing. "He used to purchase around 100-150 such phones and dispose them off in different cities, including Mathura, Kosi, Bharatpur, Alwar, Nuh and Mewat," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) During interrogation, he revealed that earlier he used to an drive auto at Loni border. He came in contact with several criminals and also came to know that stolen mobile phones are being sold at a huge margin, the DCP said. He then joined a person, who was a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and use to purchase such mobile phones and sell them in Rajasthan and West Bengal. He later started operating on his own, the official added.